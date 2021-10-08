-
Strong putting brings Harry Hall a 6-under 65 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Harry Hall hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hall finished his round tied for 2nd at 11 under with Rory Sabbatini, Matthew Wolff, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; and K.H. Lee, Sungjae Im, Adam Schenk, and Sung Kang are tied for 8th at 10 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Harry Hall had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harry Hall to 1 under for the round.
At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Hall hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hall to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Hall's 123 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hall to 3 under for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hall reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hall to 4 under for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Hall's tee shot went 203 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
After a 342 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Hall chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hall to 4 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hall had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hall to 6 under for the round.
