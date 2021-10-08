-
Bogey-free 2-under 69 by Harris English in the second round at the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harris English gets up-and-down for birdie at Shriners
In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Harris English makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Harris English hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. English finished his day tied for 104th at 2 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Harris English reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harris English to 1 under for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, English chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to 2 under for the round.
