  • Bogey-free 2-under 69 by Harris English in the second round at the Shriners Children's Open

  • In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Harris English makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Harris English gets up-and-down for birdie at Shriners

    In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Harris English makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.