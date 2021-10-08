  • Hank Lebioda putts well in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

  • In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Hank Lebioda makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Hank Lebioda opens his Round 2 with birdie at Shriners

    In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Hank Lebioda makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.