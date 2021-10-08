Hank Lebioda hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lebioda finished his round tied for 104th at 2 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 12 under; Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Sung Kang, Robert Streb, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Hank Lebioda had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hank Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Lebioda's 128 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

At the 341-yard par-4 15th, Lebioda reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Lebioda at 2 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 444-yard par-4 18th, Lebioda chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 469-yard par-4 second, Lebioda chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lebioda to even for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lebioda reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Lebioda hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.