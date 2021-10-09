-
Greyson Sigg shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Greyson Sigg holes 12-foot birdie putt at Shriners
In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Greyson Sigg makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
Greyson Sigg hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Sigg finished his day tied for 57th at 5 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Sigg had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.
At the 442-yard par-4 12th, Sigg reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Sigg at 2 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Sigg reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Sigg to 3 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Sigg reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 4 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 3 under for the round.
At the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Sigg got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Sigg to 1 under for the round.
