Graeme McDowell shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2021
Graeme McDowell hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. McDowell finished his round tied for 34th at 6 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; Matthew Wolff, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and K.H. Lee, Harry Hall, Rory Sabbatini, and Sung Kang are tied for 6th at 10 under.
On the 450-yard par-4 fourth, McDowell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McDowell to 1 over for the round.
At the 382-yard par-4 seventh, McDowell reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put McDowell at even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, McDowell had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, McDowell's 196 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 2 under for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, McDowell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McDowell to 3 under for the round.
At the 341-yard par-4 15th, McDowell reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put McDowell at 4 under for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, McDowell chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 5 under for the round.
