Garrick Higgo shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Garrick Higgo hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Higgo finished his day tied for 74th at 4 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Higgo hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgo to even for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Higgo chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.
On the 448-yard par-4 11th, Higgo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgo to even-par for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Higgo chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.
Higgo got a bogey on the 341-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgo to even for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Higgo chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Higgo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgo to even-par for the round.
