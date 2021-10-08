-
Francesco Molinari putts himself to a 7-under 64 in second round of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Francesco Molinari hit 10 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Molinari finished his round tied for 11th at 8 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; Matthew Wolff, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and K.H. Lee, Harry Hall, Rory Sabbatini, and Sung Kang are tied for 6th at 10 under.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Francesco Molinari had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Francesco Molinari to 1 under for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Molinari hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Molinari's 170 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Molinari to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Molinari had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Molinari to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Molinari's 175 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 5 under for the round.
At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Molinari hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 6 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Molinari reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 7 under for the round.
