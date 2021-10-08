-
Erik van Rooyen shoots 6-over 77 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Erik van Rooyen drains 15-footer for birdie putt at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Erik van Rooyen makes birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.
Erik van Rooyen hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his round in 143rd at 6 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Sung Kang, Rory Sabbatini, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th, van Rooyen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving van Rooyen to 3 over for the round.
At the 560-yard par-5 16th, van Rooyen got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left van Rooyen to 3 over for the round.
Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 4 over for the round.
