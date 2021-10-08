-
-
Emiliano Grillo rebounds from poor front in second round of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2021
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Emiliano Grillo hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Grillo finished his round tied for 41st at 5 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 12 under; Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Matthew Wolff, Robert Streb, and Sung Kang are tied for 5th at 10 under.
Emiliano Grillo got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Emiliano Grillo to even-par for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Grillo's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Grillo hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Grillo at even for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.
-
-