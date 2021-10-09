  • Dylan Frittelli putts well in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

  • In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Dylan Frittelli makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Dylan Frittelli makes birdie on No. 9 in Round 2 at Shriners

    In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Dylan Frittelli makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.