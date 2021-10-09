Dylan Frittelli hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Frittelli finished his round tied for 94th at 3 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Chad Ramey and Aaron Wise are tied for 4th at 12 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Dylan Frittelli had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dylan Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 3 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Frittelli's 107 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 3 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Frittelli's tee shot went 168 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 3 under for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 4 under for the round.