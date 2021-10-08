  • Doug Ghim shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open

  • In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Doug Ghim makes birdie on the par-5 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Doug Ghim's short chip yields birdie at Shriners

    In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Doug Ghim makes birdie on the par-5 13th hole.