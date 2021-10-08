-
Doug Ghim shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Doug Ghim's short chip yields birdie at Shriners
In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Doug Ghim makes birdie on the par-5 13th hole.
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Doug Ghim hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his round tied for 59th at 5 under; Sungjae Im, Sam Burns, and Adam Schenk are tied for 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise and Chad Ramey are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Harry Hall, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, Adam Hadwin, Rory Sabbatini, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 6th at 11 under.
Ghim got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 1 over for the round.
After a 346 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Ghim chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to even-par for the round.
After a 321 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Ghim chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 12th, Ghim chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ghim to even for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Ghim chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Ghim's 189 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 3 under for the round.
