-
-
Doc Redman shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2021
Doc Redman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Redman finished his round tied for 113th at 1 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; Matthew Wolff, Rory Sabbatini, Harry Hall, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and K.H. Lee and Sung Kang are tied for 8th at 10 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Redman had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Redman hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Redman hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
Redman tee shot went 185 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Redman to even for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Redman chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 448-yard par-4 11th, Redman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Redman to even-par for the round.
-
-