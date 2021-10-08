-
Denny McCarthy shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Denny McCarthy rolls in 19-footer for birdie at Shriners
In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Denny McCarthy makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
Denny McCarthy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his round tied for 73rd at 4 under; Sungjae Im, Sam Burns, and Adam Schenk are tied for 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise and Chad Ramey are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Harry Hall, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, Adam Hadwin, Rory Sabbatini, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 6th at 11 under.
At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, McCarthy hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
McCarthy tee shot went 171 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing McCarthy to even for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, McCarthy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
At the 606-yard par-5 13th, McCarthy got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 196-yard par-3 17th green, McCarthy suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McCarthy at 1 under for the round.
