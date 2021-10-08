Davis Riley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Riley finished his round tied for 52nd at 5 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; Matthew Wolff, Rory Sabbatini, Harry Hall, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and K.H. Lee, Sungjae Im, and Adam Schenk are tied for 8th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Davis Riley had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Davis Riley to 1 over for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Riley hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to even for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Riley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Riley to 2 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Riley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 1 over for the round.

Riley hit his tee at the green on the 168-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Riley to even-par for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Riley hit his tee shot 300 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Riley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Riley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Riley to 3 under for the round.