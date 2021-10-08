-
-
Danny Willett shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2021
Danny Willett hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Willett finished his round tied for 33rd at 6 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; Matthew Wolff, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and K.H. Lee, Rory Sabbatini, and Sung Kang are tied for 6th at 10 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Willett chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Willett's tee shot went 197 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Willett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Willett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 2 under for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Willett chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 3 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Willett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Willett to 4 under for the round.
Willett hit his tee at the green on the 196-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Willett to 5 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to 4 under for the round.
-
-