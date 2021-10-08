-
-
Curtis Thompson shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2021
Curtis Thompson hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his round tied for 136th at 2 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; Rory Sabbatini, Matthew Wolff, Harry Hall, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and K.H. Lee, Sungjae Im, Adam Schenk, and Sung Kang are tied for 8th at 10 under.
On the 420-yard par-4 10th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Thompson hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.
Thompson got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Thompson to 3 over for the round.
Thompson missed the green on his first shot on the 197-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 18 yards for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Thompson's tee shot went 194 yards to the right rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
-
-