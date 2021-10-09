-
Corey Conners shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Corey Conners chips in for birdie at Shriners
In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Corey Conners chips in from just off the green to make birdie at the par-5 9th hole.
Corey Conners hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 42nd at 6 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
On the 492-yard par-4 third, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 1 over for the round.
Conners got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 2 over for the round.
At the par-5 ninth, Conners chipped in his third shot from 18 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Conners to even for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Conners hit an approach shot from 90 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 444-yard par-4 18th, Conners chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
