Chez Reavie shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Chez Reavie hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his round tied for 87th at 3 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; Matthew Wolff, Rory Sabbatini, Harry Hall, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and K.H. Lee and Sung Kang are tied for 8th at 10 under.
At the 469-yard par-4 second, Reavie reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Reavie at 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Reavie had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.
At the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Reavie got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Reavie's tee shot went 191 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Reavie hit an approach shot from 115 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
After a 266 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Reavie chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Reavie had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.
