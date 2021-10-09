-
Chesson Hadley putts well in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Chesson Hadley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hadley finished his day tied for 17th at 8 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
On the par-4 10th, Chesson Hadley's 119 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chesson Hadley to 1 under for the round.
