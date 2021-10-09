-
Charley Hoffman putts well in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Charley Hoffman hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoffman finished his day tied for 13th at 10 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
On the par-4 10th, Charley Hoffman's 118 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Charley Hoffman to 1 under for the round.
Hoffman got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoffman to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Hoffman had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Hoffman's tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 74 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a 327 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.
