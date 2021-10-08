-
Charles Howell III shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Charles Howell III hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Howell III finished his round tied for 21st at 7 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; Matthew Wolff, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and K.H. Lee, Harry Hall, Rory Sabbatini, and Sung Kang are tied for 6th at 10 under.
On the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Howell III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Howell III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.
At the 469-yard par-4 second, Howell III reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Howell III at 4 under for the round.
On the 492-yard par-4 third, Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 3 under for the round.
