Charl Schwartzel shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Charl Schwartzel hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Schwartzel finished his round tied for 102nd at 2 under; Sungjae Im, Sam Burns, and Adam Schenk are tied for 1st at 13 under; Chad Ramey and Aaron Wise are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Talor Gooch, Harry Hall, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, Adam Hadwin, Rory Sabbatini, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 6th at 11 under.
On the 492-yard par-4 third, Schwartzel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the 197-yard par-3 fifth green, Schwartzel suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Schwartzel at 1 over for the round.
Schwartzel got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 2 over for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Schwartzel's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a 266 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Schwartzel chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 2 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Schwartzel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.
