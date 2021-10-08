-
Chad Ramey shoots 6-under 65 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chad Ramey's tight approach leads to birdie at Shriners
In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Chad Ramey makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Chad Ramey hit 13 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Ramey finished his day tied for 1st at 14 under with Sungjae Im; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
On the par-4 11th, Ramey's 125 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Ramey had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ramey to 2 under for the round.
At the 341-yard par-4 15th, Ramey reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Ramey at 3 under for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Ramey hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Ramey's 195 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 5 under for the round.
At the 408-yard par-4 first, Ramey got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ramey to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Ramey had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ramey to 5 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Ramey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 6 under for the round.
