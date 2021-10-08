-
Carlos Ortiz posts bogey-free 5-under 66 l in the second round of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Carlos Ortiz hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, and finished the round bogey free. Ortiz finished his round tied for 21st at 7 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; Matthew Wolff, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and K.H. Lee, Harry Hall, Rory Sabbatini, and Sung Kang are tied for 6th at 10 under.
After a 305 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Carlos Ortiz chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Carlos Ortiz to 1 under for the round.
At the 448-yard par-4 11th, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Ortiz at 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 12th hole, Ortiz had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ortiz to 4 under for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Ortiz hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 5 under for the round.
