Camilo Villegas shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Camilo Villegas hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Villegas finished his round tied for 49th at 5 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; Matthew Wolff, Rory Sabbatini, Harry Hall, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and K.H. Lee and Sung Kang are tied for 8th at 10 under.
Villegas got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to 1 over for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Villegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to even-par for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Villegas hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 469-yard par-4 second, Villegas chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Villegas to even for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Villegas chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.
