Cameron Young shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Young hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Young finished his round tied for 68th at 4 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; Rory Sabbatini, Matthew Wolff, Harry Hall, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and K.H. Lee, Sungjae Im, Adam Schenk, and Sung Kang are tied for 8th at 10 under.
After a 301 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Young chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Young's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Young chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Young hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Young to 3 under for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 first, Young had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to 2 under for the round.
After a 329 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Young chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 3 under for the round.
