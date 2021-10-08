-
Cameron Tringale shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Tringale rolls in 14-foot birdie putt at Shriners
In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Cameron Tringale makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-4 7th hole.
Cameron Tringale hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his round tied for 20th at 8 under; Sungjae Im, Sam Burns, and Adam Schenk are tied for 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise and Chad Ramey are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Harry Hall, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, Adam Hadwin, Rory Sabbatini, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 6th at 11 under.
On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Tringale chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.
On the 492-yard par-4 third, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tringale to 3 under for the round.
Tringale got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Tringale had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.
