Cam Davis shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Cam Davis hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Davis finished his round tied for 32nd at 7 under; Sungjae Im, Sam Burns, and Adam Schenk are tied for 1st at 13 under; Aaron Wise and Chad Ramey are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Talor Gooch, Harry Hall, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, Adam Hadwin, Rory Sabbatini, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 6th at 11 under.
On the par-4 11th, Davis's 165 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.
At the 341-yard par-4 15th, Davis had a 320-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 11-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.
Davis's tee shot went 291 yards to the native area, his second shot went 127 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.
