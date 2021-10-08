-
Brooks Koepka shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brooks Koepka's solid tee shot leads to birdie at Shriners
In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Brooks Koepka makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
Brooks Koepka hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Koepka finished his round tied for 19th at 7 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Robert Streb, Sung Kang, Rory Sabbatini, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 5th at 10 under.
After a 354 yard drive on the 420-yard par-4 10th, Koepka chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.
On the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Koepka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Koepka chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 3 under for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Koepka chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Koepka had a 186 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Koepka to 4 under for the round.
On the 492-yard par-4 third, Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Koepka to 3 under for the round.
At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Koepka hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 4 under for the round.
