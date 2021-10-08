In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Bronson Burgoon hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Burgoon finished his round tied for 131st at 2 over; Sungjae Im, Sam Burns, and Adam Schenk are tied for 1st at 13 under; Chad Ramey and Aaron Wise are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Harry Hall, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, Adam Hadwin, Rory Sabbatini, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 6th at 11 under.

After a 300 yard drive on the 420-yard par-4 10th, Burgoon chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Burgoon's 76 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 2 over for the round.

On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Burgoon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 1 over for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Burgoon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Burgoon had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burgoon to 4 over for the round.

Burgoon got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Burgoon's 94 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 4 over for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Burgoon his third shot went 3 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 8 over for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Burgoon hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 7 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Burgoon hit an approach shot from 69 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 6 over for the round.