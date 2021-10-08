-
Brice Garnett delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the second at the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Brice Garnett hit 13 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Garnett finished his round tied for 60th at 4 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 12 under; Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Matthew Wolff, Robert Streb, and Sung Kang are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the par-4 11th, Brice Garnett's 113 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brice Garnett to 1 under for the round.
After a 268 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Garnett chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Garnett had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Garnett's 167 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 4 under for the round.
Garnett hit his tee at the green on the 197-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 38-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Garnett to 5 under for the round.
After a 324 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Garnett chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 6 under for the round.
