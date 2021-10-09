-
Brian Stuard shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brian Stuard hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 94th at 3 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Stuard had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.
On the 492-yard par-4 third, Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to even for the round.
Stuard got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stuard to 1 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Stuard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stuard to even-par for the round.
