Brian Harman shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Brian Harman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Harman finished his round tied for 75th at 4 under; Sungjae Im, Sam Burns, and Adam Schenk are tied for 1st at 13 under; Chad Ramey and Aaron Wise are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Talor Gooch, Harry Hall, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, Adam Hadwin, Rory Sabbatini, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 6th at 11 under.
Harman got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harman to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Harman's 150 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Harman had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th, Harman got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Harman to even for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Harman's 75 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
