Brian Gay putts well in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brian Gay makes birdie putt at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Brian Gay makes birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.
Brian Gay hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gay finished his round tied for 34th at 6 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; Matthew Wolff, Rory Sabbatini, Harry Hall, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and K.H. Lee and Sung Kang are tied for 8th at 10 under.
On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Brian Gay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brian Gay to 1 under for the round.
On the 450-yard par-4 fourth, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Gay had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 ninth, Gay hit his 124 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Gay to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Gay's 123 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 3 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Gay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gay to 4 under for the round.
Gay got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 3 under for the round.
