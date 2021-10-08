-
-
Brendan Steele shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2021
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Brendan Steele hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Steele finished his round tied for 72nd at 4 under; Sungjae Im, Sam Burns, and Adam Schenk are tied for 1st at 13 under; Chad Ramey and Aaron Wise are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Harry Hall, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, Adam Hadwin, Rory Sabbatini, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 6th at 11 under.
On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Steele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Steele's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Steele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Steele chipped in his fourth from 9 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Steele at 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Steele's 117 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.
-
-