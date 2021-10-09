-
Brandt Snedeker shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brandt Snedeker holes 19-foot birdie putt at Shriners
In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Brandt Snedeker makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-5 9th hole.
Brandt Snedeker hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Snedeker finished his day tied for 74th at 4 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
After a 311 yard drive on the 469-yard par-4 second, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 third hole, Snedeker had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to even for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Snedeker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.
