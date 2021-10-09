-
Brandon Wu shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2021
Highlights
Brandon Wu drains 15-footer for birdie at Shriners
In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Brandon Wu makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
Brandon Wu hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 119th at even par; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
On the 606-yard par-5 13th hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Wu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 17th, Wu hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 first, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to even for the round.
Wu got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 1 over for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Wu chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to even-par for the round.
At the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Wu hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 ninth, Wu hit his 165 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wu to 2 under for the round.
