-
-
Strong putting brings Brandon Hagy an even-par round two of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2021
Brandon Hagy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hagy finished his round tied for 26th at 6 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 12 under; Sung Kang, Rory Sabbatini, Matthew Wolff, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Lee Hodges and Harry Hall are tied for 8th at 9 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Brandon Hagy had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brandon Hagy to 1 under for the round.
On the 492-yard par-4 third, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to even for the round.
Hagy got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 1 over for the round.
After a 320 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Hagy chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to even-par for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 2 over for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Hagy chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hagy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hagy to even for the round.
-
-