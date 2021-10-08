-
Bill Haas shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bill Haas drains 15-foot birdie putt at Shriners
In the opening round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Bill Haas makes birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.
Bill Haas hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Haas finished his round tied for 41st at 5 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 12 under; Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Matthew Wolff, Robert Streb, and Sung Kang are tied for 5th at 10 under.
At the 448-yard par-4 11th, Haas reached the green in 2 and rolled a 46-foot putt for birdie. This put Haas at 1 under for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to even for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Haas hit his tee shot 289 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.
At the 560-yard par-5 16th, Haas got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 10 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Haas to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Haas had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.
