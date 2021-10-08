-
Anirban Lahiri comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Anirban Lahiri hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Lahiri finished his round tied for 22nd at 7 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; Matthew Wolff, Rory Sabbatini, Harry Hall, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and K.H. Lee and Sung Kang are tied for 8th at 10 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Anirban Lahiri's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Lahiri had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to even for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Lahiri chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
