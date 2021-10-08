-
Strong putting brings Andrew Putnam a 7-under 64 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Andrew Putnam hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Putnam finished his round tied for 2nd at 11 under with Matt Jones and Adam Hadwin; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; and Robert Streb, Matthew Wolff, Rory Sabbatini, and Sung Kang are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Andrew Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Andrew Putnam to 1 under for the round.
Putnam hit his tee at the green on the 239-yard par-3 eighth, setting himself up for a long 41-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.
On the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Putnam to 5 under for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th Putnam hit his tee shot 290 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Putnam to 5 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Putnam had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Putnam to 6 under for the round.
