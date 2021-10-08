-
Andrew Landry shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Andrew Landry hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Landry finished his round tied for 129th at 1 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; Matthew Wolff, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and K.H. Lee, Harry Hall, Rory Sabbatini, and Sung Kang are tied for 6th at 10 under.
On the par-4 10th, Landry's 105 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 13th, Landry's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.
After a 269 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Landry chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 3 under for the round.
Landry got a double bogey on the 408-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Landry to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Landry hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a two-putt triple bogey on the 492-yard par-4 third. This moved Landry to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Landry had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 1 over for the round.
