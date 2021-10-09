-
Alex Smalley finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Alex Smalley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 57th at 5 under; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Smalley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Smalley's 158 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.
Smalley got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 1 under for the round.
After a 350 yard drive on the 448-yard par-4 11th, Smalley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smalley to even-par for the round.
On the 341-yard par-4 15th hole, Smalley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.
On the 444-yard par-4 18th, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to even for the round.
