Adam Svensson shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2021
In his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, Adam Svensson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 130th at 2 over; Chad Ramey and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Aaron Wise is in 5th at 12 under.
Svensson got a bogey on the 450-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 1 over for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 fifth, Svensson hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Svensson to 1 over for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 sixth, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Svensson's 89 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 16th, Svensson chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Svensson to even-par for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Svensson's tee shot went 197 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 444-yard par-4 18th, Svensson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Svensson to 2 over for the round.
