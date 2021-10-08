-
Adam Scott putts well in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Adam Scott uses nice approach to set up birdie at Shriners
In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Adam Scott makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Adam Scott hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Scott finished his round tied for 58th at 5 under; Sungjae Im is in 1st at 14 under; Sam Burns and Adam Schenk are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Chad Ramey and Aaron Wise are tied for 4th at 12 under.
On the 382-yard par-4 seventh hole, Adam Scott reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Adam Scott to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Scott had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Scott's 148 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 3 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 341-yard par-4 15th, Scott chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Scott hit an approach shot from 120 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 5 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Scott's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.
