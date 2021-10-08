Adam Schenk hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his round tied for 1st at 13 under with Sungjae Im and Sam Burns; Aaron Wise and Chad Ramey are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Harry Hall, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, Adam Hadwin, Rory Sabbatini, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 6th at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 first hole, Schenk had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Schenk's 142 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 seventh, Schenk chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Schenk chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Schenk had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Schenk's 139 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 6 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 14th, Schenk's his second shot went 6 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Schenk hit his tee shot 286 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Schenk to 6 under for the round.