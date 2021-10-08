-
-
Adam Long shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2021
Adam Long hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Long finished his round tied for 103rd at 2 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; Matthew Wolff, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and K.H. Lee, Rory Sabbatini, and Sung Kang are tied for 6th at 10 under.
On the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.
On the 492-yard par-4 third, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to even for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 eighth, Long's tee shot went 210 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Long had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to even-par for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 606-yard par-5 13th, Long chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.
Long got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Long to even for the round.
-
-