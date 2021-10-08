-
-
Strong putting brings Adam Hadwin a 7-under 64 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
-
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2021
Adam Hadwin hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadwin finished his round tied for 2nd at 11 under with Matt Jones and Andrew Putnam; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; and Robert Streb, Matthew Wolff, Rory Sabbatini, and Sung Kang are tied for 5th at 10 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 469-yard par-4 second hole, Adam Hadwin had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Adam Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Hadwin's 136 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 11th hole, Hadwin had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hadwin to 5 under for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 12th, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Hadwin hit an approach shot from 229 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 6 under for the round.
-
-