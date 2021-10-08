-
Abraham Ancer shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Shriners Children's Open
October 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Abraham Ancer's close iron from awkward lie yields birdie at Shriners
In the second round of the 2021 Shriners Children's Open, Abraham Ancer makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
Abraham Ancer hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Ancer finished his round tied for 135th at 2 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 13 under; Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, and Adam Hadwin are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Robert Streb, Matthew Wolff, Rory Sabbatini, and Sung Kang are tied for 5th at 10 under.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 13th, Ancer hit his 130 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 17th, Ancer's tee shot went 201 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 18th hole, Ancer had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 2 over for the round.
On the 492-yard par-4 third, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 3 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 ninth, Ancer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ancer to 2 over for the round.
