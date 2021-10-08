Aaron Wise hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Shriners Children's Open, and finished the round bogey free. Wise finished his round tied for 4th at 12 under with Chad Ramey; Sungjae Im, Sam Burns, and Adam Schenk are tied for 1st at 13 under; and Harry Hall, Matt Jones, Andrew Putnam, Adam Hadwin, Rory Sabbatini, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 6th at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 10th hole, Aaron Wise had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Aaron Wise to 1 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 14th, Wise hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.

On the 341-yard par-4 15th Wise hit his tee shot 304 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wise to 4 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Wise chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Wise to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Wise's 147 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 450-yard par-4 fourth hole, Wise had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 7 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Wise's 77 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 8 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 ninth hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 9 under for the round.